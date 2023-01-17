NFL World Reacts To Todd Bowles' Afternoon Announcement

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 25: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles walks onto the field before the regular season game between the Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 25, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

As his unit struggled throughout the 2022 season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich became a frequent target of criticism.

That criticism reached a fever pitch after the Bucs' 31-6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Monday night's NFC Wild Card matchup. Earlier today, PewterReport.com reported that the Bucs are expected to fire Leftwich.

However, head coach Todd Bowles told reporters this afternoon that he has yet to make a decision on Leftwich's future. That's not what many Bucs fans want to hear right now.

"WHAT THE ACTUAL HELL. @jasonrlicht take control of this mess or its your job as well," said one irate Bucs fan in response to Bowles' announcement.

"If this is actually true then he has to be fired at all costs," said another Bucs fan.

"I will seriously not watch the Bucs next season if Leftwich comes back," said a third Bucs fan.

"Hopefully they’re deciding on his future too," added a fourth.

"He shouldn’t have any decisions to make. They both should be out," concurred a fifth.

At least one Carolina Panthers fan has a different view of things though.

"Byron should’ve gotten the HC job over Bowles imo," he said. "He most definitely is not the problem down there."

Leftwich has been Tampa Bay's OC for the last four seasons, first under Bruce Arians and then this season under Bowles. Last January, he was heavily involved in the Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching search before he removed his name from consideration.

One year later and his job security hangs in the balance. Such is life in the NFL.