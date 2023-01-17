NFL World Reacts To Todd Bowles' Postgame Admission

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 11: Head coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images) Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Despite last night's blowout playoff loss, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is feeling confident about next year.

Even if Tom Brady does not return to the Bucs, it doesn't sound like Bowles intends on going through a rebuilding process in 2023.

“Never rebuild. You always reload,” Bowles said postgame Monday, via Pro Football Talk. “You feel like you have a chance to win every year. You’ve just got to tweak some things from a schematic standpoint all the way around — offense, defense, and special teams. Obviously, no one ever comes back with every player on the team, so we’ll have some new faces in here. That’s just part of the game.”

Those are strong words from Bowles, but not everyone is in agreement with them or trusts that he can actually execute a reloading.

"If there’s one man I trust implicitly on building winning football operations, it’s Todd Bowles," said 98.5 The Sports Hub's Matt McCarthy sarcastically.

"I remember Trent Baalke saying that after the 49ers fired Harbaugh and hired Jim Tomsula. Take from that what you will," added another observer.

"Todd Bowles seems like a nice guy, but he's now 34-51 as an @NFL head coach and couldn't produce a winning record with Tom Brady as his quarterback. Coordinator is his ceiling, quite obviously," said author Mike Bara.

"42 million over the cap if I am not mistaken? You are rebuilding bro," added a Bucs fan.

"Todd Bowles probably thinks he’s going to 'reload' with Blaine Gabbert," said The Draft Network's JC Cornell, who is a Bucs fan.

According to the latest figures from Over The Cap, the Bucs are almost $44 million in the red on the projected 2023 salary cap. They have a lot to clean up.

There's a chance this roster doesn't look how Bowles is envisioning it come September.