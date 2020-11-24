The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady’s Double-Pass Play

Tom Brady gets ready to pass for the BuccaneersTAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 23: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to throw a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter in the game at Raymond James Stadium on November 23, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady is 43 years old and has played in the NFL for two decades, and yet he still managed to do something tonight he’d never done before.

Unfortunately for Brady, this latest milestone wasn’t one to be proud. In the fourth quarter of tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, Brady somehow threw two passes on the same play.

Of course, that’s not legal. Brady was docked for an illegal forward pass, and it looks like the official statistical ruling gave the final reception on the play to Evans.

Not surprisingly, the internet exploded after this mishap by Brady.

Regardless of whether or not Brady didn’t know the rule or more likely, it was just him reacting in the moment, this play brought out the commentary.

Lost in the shuffle of this viral moment is the fact that this game between the Bucs and Rams is a fantastic one. Brady just connected with Chris Godwin on a touchdown to tie the game at 24 with under four minutes remaining.

You can catch the finish on ESPN.


