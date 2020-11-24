NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady’s Double-Pass Play

Tom Brady is 43 years old and has played in the NFL for two decades, and yet he still managed to do something tonight he’d never done before.

Unfortunately for Brady, this latest milestone wasn’t one to be proud. In the fourth quarter of tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, Brady somehow threw two passes on the same play.

Of course, that’s not legal. Brady was docked for an illegal forward pass, and it looks like the official statistical ruling gave the final reception on the play to Evans.

Brady really caught a pass and completed a pass on the same play 👀 @TomBrady @Buccaneers 📺 #LARvsTB on ESPN pic.twitter.com/MI80s77SYb — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 24, 2020

Not surprisingly, the internet exploded after this mishap by Brady.

Regardless of whether or not Brady didn’t know the rule or more likely, it was just him reacting in the moment, this play brought out the commentary.

BRADY JUST THREW IT TWICE! — nick wright (@getnickwright) November 24, 2020

mY HUsbAnD CaNnOt ThrOw AnD CaTcH ThE BalL AT thE SaMe TiMe — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) November 24, 2020

These things only ever seen to happen to Tom Brady. — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) November 24, 2020

21 seasons in the NFL and Tom Brady doesn't know you can't throw a pass twice — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 24, 2020

Damn first Brady forgot what down it is and now, he forgets about the illegal forward pass rule. Father Time is ruthless — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) November 24, 2020

It counts as a completion 😂😂😂 — Nick Whalen (@_NickWhalen) November 24, 2020

I don't get how that isn't a loss of down penalty? — Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) November 24, 2020

i feel like second pass penalty should be yards + loss of down? — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) November 24, 2020

That’s my favorite play that Brady has ever made. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) November 24, 2020

Lost in the shuffle of this viral moment is the fact that this game between the Bucs and Rams is a fantastic one. Brady just connected with Chris Godwin on a touchdown to tie the game at 24 with under four minutes remaining.

You can catch the finish on ESPN.