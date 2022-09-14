NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Gisele Conversation News

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates with his wife Gisele Bündchen after the Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

In a recent interview with ELLE, Gisele Bundchen opened about Tom Brady's decision to come out of retirement.

Bundchen admit that she has her concerns about Brady playing football at this stage in his career due to the violent nature of the sport.

Additionally, Bundchen revealed that she'd like Brady to "be more present" around their children.

“Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” Bundchen said. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

While there's nothing wrong with these comments from Bundchen, the NFL world believes Brady loves football too much to walk away from it.

"Tom Brady is actually so annoying for this," one person said. "Gisele put her career on hold & has been taking care of him and the kids. When it's time for him to hang it up & let her do her thing, he goes back on it. Pretty soon, he'll be old & she'll still be taking care of him concussions & all."

Another person replied, "He needs to retire and go home."

Brady, 45, is currently in his 23rd season in the NFL.

The Buccaneers kicked off the 2022 season with a win over the Dallas Cowboys.