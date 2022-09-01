NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Gisele Fight News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Week 1 isn't here just yet, but Tom Brady is already dealing with some pressure.

According to a report from the New York Post, Brady's marriage with Gisele Bundchen isn't on great terms at the moment.

Gisele reportedly isn't happy that Brady came out of retirement roughly a month after making his initial decision.

Apparently, Gisele left their house in Tampa, Florida after a series of heated arguments.

From the report:

Tom and Gisele are in a fight right now,” a source told Page Six, adding that this has happened before with the couple, but they have always reunited in the past. ...A second source said, “There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids. “They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”

NFL fans aren't surprised by this report from the New York Post. For the past two weeks, people have been speculating about Brady's marriage.

Following the Buccaneers' preseason finale, Brady told reporters that he has "a lot of s---" going on.

"Everyone has different situations they're dealing with, and we all have unique challenges to our lives," Brady told reporters. "I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s--- going on, so you just have to try and figure out life the best you can. You know, it's a continuous process."

Perhaps this report regarding Brady's marriage is what he was alluding to.