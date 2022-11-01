NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Gisele Relationship News

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 21: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attend the UCLA IoES honors Barbra Streisand and Gisele Bundchen at the 2019 Hollywood for Science Gala on February 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for UCLA Institute of the Environment & Sustainability) Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady opened up about his personal life during this week's episode of the "Let's Go!" podcast. He recently split up with Gisele Bundchen.

Though he didn't mention Bundchen by name, Brady didn't shy away from commenting on his relationship.

"Obviously, the good news is it’s a very amicable situation," Brady said, via TMZ.

Brady added that his focus is on taking care of his children and winning football games.

"I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home,” Brady said. “And obviously the good news is that it’s a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things: taking care of my family and certainly my children, and secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games."

NFL fans aren't so sure Brady's situation is actually amicable.

"lmao try to save face baby, we know what’s coming," one fan said.

"Sure," another fan replied.

"Someone missed all the warning signs," a third fan tweeted.

Bundchen officially filed for divorce on Oct. 28. She called her marriage with Brady "irretrievably broken."

Brady and Bundchen got married in 2009. They have two children together, Benjamin and Vivian.