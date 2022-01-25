NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady’s Honest Admission

As Tom Brady walked off the field at Raymond James Stadium following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams, some wondered if it would be the final time the legendary quarterback played an NFL game. Reports indicated leading up to, and during, the divisional round contest that the 44-year-old has yet to decide on his future in football.

But on Monday, Brady fanned the flames about his possible retirement once again.

On the latest episode of his “Let’s Go” podcast, Brady talked again about what circumstances might lead to him walking away for good. He focused on his family in particular, explaining how integral those close to him will be in his decision-making process.

“It pains her to see me get hit out there,” Brady said about his wife, Gisele Bundchen, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “And she deserves what she needs from me as a husband and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad.

“I said this a few years ago, it’s what relationships are all about. It’s not always what I want. It’s what we want as a family. And I’m gonna spend a lot of time with them and figure out in the future what’s next.”

Brady’s comments on the podcast were some of the most vulnerable remarks he’s made when it comes to discussing his retirement. Much of the NFL world interpreted that unique honesty as a sign that the 44-year-old is seriously thinking about calling it quits.

I would not jump to conclusions right now. But such a statement does make me wonder if Brady is truly thinking about walking away. If he does? Nobody should be upset about it. He'd be leaving the sport at 44 years old still at the top of his game. Few legends get to do that… https://t.co/NbMehUDheo — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) January 25, 2022

Some more from Brady … Easy to understand what he’s thinking. https://t.co/zQpFMTIjgV — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 25, 2022

It is objectively wild that Brady is 44-years-old and it feels like he’s about to retire *early* https://t.co/ERyfknmOmm — Ollie Connolly (@OllieConnolly) January 25, 2022

Kyle Trask Era has begun. https://t.co/IZbCyfnMFW — Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) January 25, 2022

Brady might really be done. https://t.co/2tYIgF9c48 — Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) January 25, 2022

I think he and Rodgers are both done, I really do. https://t.co/LnwVWlvwzI — Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) January 25, 2022

We also deserve that. Go be a family man. https://t.co/KhRllOzeVV — Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan (@NekiasNBA) January 25, 2022

Brady reiterated that he still loves football and gets plenty of joy from playing. However, he recognizes that the time with his loved ones is also something that he cherishes.

“Playing football I get so much joy from. I love it. But not playing football, there’s a lot of joy in that for me also now, too, with my kids getting older and seeing them develop and grow,” the Buccaneers quarterback said. “So all these things need to be considered and they will be.

Brady will surely take his time to think about this life-altering decision. After more than 20 seasons in the NFL, he’s certainly earned the right to hang up his jersey for good and spend some time with his family.