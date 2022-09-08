NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Living Arrangement News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are still at odds over his decision to come out of retirement, according to multiple reports.

Earlier this week, Page Six reported that Bundchen has returned from her trip to Costa Rica. However, she has not patched things up with her husband.

"She flew back to Florida to be with her kids but hasn’t been to their home in Tampa," a source told Page Six. "Tom is still hoping they can reconcile. Gisele has told him she’s leaving him before, and they always made up when she cooled down."

Although the rumors about Brady and Bundchen getting a divorce aren't true, Page Six said things could be heading in that direction.

If Brady ends up getting a divorce because he wanted to keep playing in the NFL, that'd be one of the wildest stories in recent memory.

"Lmao she’s def mad he decided to play football again. Naw a heart broken Tom Brady ????? Chill he about to win and lose a ring at the same time," a fan said in response to this report.

"Brady chose the grind over his family," one fan said.

Another fan tweeted, "All cause he wouldn't retire?"



Bundchen is reportedly staying in Miami at the moment. The Brady family's home, meanwhile, is in located in Tampa.

Perhaps time will heal these wounds. But for now, things aren't looking so good.