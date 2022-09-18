NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Practice News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

For the first time in his career, Tom Brady will have a designated day off from practice every week.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported this morning that Brady will receive a veteran rest/personal day every Wednesday. Backup Blaine Gabbert will work with the first team offense in his place.

Presumably, this is a way to keep Brady healthy and also allow him some time to spend with his family in what might be his final NFL season.

Some fans are rolling their eyes at TB12 getting this perk and wondering if he'd just be better off actually retiring.

If we had to bet, there's a good chance Brady actually hangs up his cleats for real after the season. It just seems like with his age and the reports about his wife Gisele wanting him more present, it would be the ideal time to retire.

For now, he'll just have a little extra time off each week.