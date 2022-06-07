NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Tuesday Practice Video

TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 20: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws the ball during training camp at AdventHealth Training Center on August 20, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was in attendance for practice this Tuesday, but it turns out he showed up a tad late.

Greg Auman of The Athletic reported that Brady showed up "a few minutes later" than others to practice. Nonetheless, the seven-time Super Bowl champion was spotted on the field running around.

A video of Brady on the field surfaced on Twitter this morning.

The NFL world can't fathom that Brady showed up a few minutes late to practice.

"If Tom Brady is indeed fined for being late, I am willing to cover that fee," Steven Cheah of Barstool Sports tweeted.

"Pfff late? I knew this guy didn't have the work ethic," one fan sarcastically tweeted.

At the end of the day, Buccaneers fans are just thrilled Brady is still a key part of the franchise.

"Every day that Tom Brady wears a Bucs uniform is a great day," Michael F. Weber of 10 Tampa Bay said.

Brady has been in the league for so long that he can afford to miss the first few minutes of practice. And yet, something tells us this probably won't happen again.

The Buccaneers will conduct their mandatory minicamp from June 12-14.