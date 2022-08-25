NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Preseason Decision

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 20: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to throw a pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter in the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

After missing the first two weeks of the preseason, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will jump right back into the thick of things.

On Thursday, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles announced that Brady will start Saturday's preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts.

Bowles added that every healthy player on Tampa Bay's roster will suit up for its final preseason game of the year.

It's unclear how much playing time Brady will receive this weekend.

Those who are fans of Brady hope he doesn't receive too many snaps because they don't want him to risk an injury during a meaningless game.

Brady has missed an extended period of time this offseason to take care of "personal things." However, Bowles claims that hasn't affected the veteran quarterback's production in training camp.

It was also reported that Brady was "firing on all cylinders" during Monday's practice.

NFL fans will get to see just how sharp Brady looks when the Buccaneers take the field this weekend.

Kickoff for the Buccaneers-Colts game is at 7:30 p.m. ET.