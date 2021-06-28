NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Raiders Speculation

In a recent interview, Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady said that there was one team that he never would have gone to. Speculation has run rampant over which team he was referring to, but recently people have settled on one in particular.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk recently reported that Raiders QB Derek Carr was the “m-fer” that Brady said the team went with over him. Florio and others have noted that the Las Vegas Raiders inexplicably dropped out of the Tom Brady sweepstakes during the 2020 free agency period, and that may have been why.

“In league circles, there’s one team that hasn’t been deeply thrust into the conversation, but perhaps should be: The Raiders,” Florio wrote on Sunday. “Multiple people with deep connections to the NFL’s matrix have reached out in the past 24 hours to express a belief that the unnamed team was the Raiders. Which, obviously, would make Derek Carr the unnamed “motherf–ker.” As both sources explained it, the Raiders dropped out late in the process. As one source explained it, the Raiders thought Brady’s requests for extra things was over the top.”

Needless to say, there’s been quite a reaction to this report over the past few hours. Some are having a pretty easy time connecting the dots that Florio has laid out:

This is accurate. The #Raiders were very interested in Brady before free agency started. Team obviously took with Derek Carr. https://t.co/IxrasK6qAC — G.T Bobby Thompson (@BThomps81) June 28, 2021

But some people aren’t quite as convinced by the report. Specifically, the fact that it’s Mike Florio reporting the news as opposed to other trusted outlets is giving them pause.

If it was literally anybody but Florio I would probably believe it. But I’m not about to start believing “sources” that come from Florio https://t.co/Tf4FHtobOD — Gypsy King Stan Acct (@TheBigSTD) June 28, 2021

This one quote from a preview has carried Florio’s site for a week now. Sad. https://t.co/dRt8iUgT4r — Michael McCorkle Jones #1 Fan (@Jduham) June 28, 2021

It’s no big secret that the Las Vegas Raiders believe in Derek Carr. But the Raiders picking Carr over Tom Brady would have been a head-scratcher for sure.

Do you think the Raiders are the team that Tom Brady was referring to his his infamous quote?