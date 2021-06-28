The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Raiders Speculation

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 25: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gives a thumbs up in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

In a recent interview, Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady said that there was one team that he never would have gone to. Speculation has run rampant over which team he was referring to, but recently people have settled on one in particular.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk recently reported that Raiders QB Derek Carr was the “m-fer” that Brady said the team went with over him. Florio and others have noted that the Las Vegas Raiders inexplicably dropped out of the Tom Brady sweepstakes during the 2020 free agency period, and that may have been why.

“In league circles, there’s one team that hasn’t been deeply thrust into the conversation, but perhaps should be: The Raiders,” Florio wrote on Sunday. “Multiple people with deep connections to the NFL’s matrix have reached out in the past 24 hours to express a belief that the unnamed team was the Raiders. Which, obviously, would make Derek Carr the unnamed “motherf–ker.” As both sources explained it, the Raiders dropped out late in the process. As one source explained it, the Raiders thought Brady’s requests for extra things was over the top.”

Needless to say, there’s been quite a reaction to this report over the past few hours. Some are having a pretty easy time connecting the dots that Florio has laid out:

But some people aren’t quite as convinced by the report. Specifically, the fact that it’s Mike Florio reporting the news as opposed to other trusted outlets is giving them pause.

It’s no big secret that the Las Vegas Raiders believe in Derek Carr. But the Raiders picking Carr over Tom Brady would have been a head-scratcher for sure.

Do you think the Raiders are the team that Tom Brady was referring to his his infamous quote?


