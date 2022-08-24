NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Rumor Not Going Away

TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 08: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers jogs off the field after being defeated by the New Orleans Saints 38-3 at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was recently away from the team to handle "personal things."

Last week, a theory surfaced that Brady is away from the Buccaneers because he's going to be included in the newest season of FOX's The Masked Singer.

Brady denied this theory, tweeting, "Wasn’t on the masked singer last week. Was wearing a mask though."

And yet, a clip from the upcoming season of The Masked Singer shows Ken Jeong, one of the judges on the show, guessing that one of the contestants is Brady.

It has not been confirmed if Brady is actually in the new season of The Masked Singer. There are a lot of signs pointing to that being the case though.

Judging by some of the reactions on social media, NFL fans are tired of hearing about Brady's potential involvement with The Masked Singer.

The official Twitter account for The Masked Singer actually responded to a tweet from TMZ, saying, "Our lips are sealed."

Considering Brady already has a preexisting relationship with FOX, it's not a stretch to see him participate in one of the network's popular shows.

Do you think Brady is going to be in the new season of The Masked Singer?