Earlier this afternoon, football fans learned just how serious of an injury Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady suffered before the 2020 season.

Initially, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported Brady suffered a partially torn MCL. However, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport suggested the injury was even worse than that.

The star quarterback led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title over the Kansas City Chiefs – all while battling a torn MCL. That’s right, Brady had a torn ligament in his knee and still managed to play the entire season.

Of course, fans were surprised and impressed to learn that Brady won his seventh Super Bowl title while battling with a torn ligament in his knee.

Here’s some of the reaction from around social media. Some fans are calling it the greatest achievement in NFL history.

“Tom Brady winning a Super Bowl on a brand new team with a torn MCL is probably the biggest trump card in the best QB ever debate,” reporter Tyler Dragon said.

Tom Brady winning a Super Bowl on a brand new team with a torn MCL is probably the biggest trump card in the best QB ever debate. https://t.co/3bARlGnyre — Tyler Dragon (@TheTylerDragon) July 15, 2021

This man won a Super Bowl at 43 years old on a fully torn MCL LMAOOO https://t.co/2c0NWJi4RK — Esfandiar | Es (@JustEsBaraheni) July 15, 2021

Brady winning a Super Bowl in his first year with a new team, with a fully torn MCL, at 43 years old, might be the most impressive achievement in NFL history https://t.co/JIfKF3r6u5 — Pat Lane (@plane_pats) July 15, 2021

Brady was already starting to run away with the “Greatest quarterback of all-time” moniker well before this news came out. Now it’s nearly impossible to say otherwise.

With seven Super Bowl titles under his belt, he might not be done just yet. The Buccaneers return all 22 starters from the Super Bowl – and now Brady is healthy.