NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Text Message Screenshot

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 20: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Tom Brady #12 after scoring a 46 touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter in the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown shared a private text from Tom Brady on social media this week. He received this message in May of 2021.

Brady briefly played with Brown on the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the text that was leaked, the seven-time Super Bowl champion expressed his concern over the path that Brown was going down.

"You are demonstrating very poor decisions and poor communication to so many people who have gone above and beyond to help you," Brady apparently wrote. "You are acting selfish and unfortunately many of those people are exhausted by the erratic and unpredictable emotional behavior. When I met you, you were humble, willing to learn and anxious to improve things in your life. In a short period of time, you have done those things and accomplished some great things. And very much on the path to success long term. Unfortunately you have reverted very much back to a young immature man that is selfish, self serving, irrational and irresponsible."

Brown tried to expose Brady by posting this screenshot on social media. It did quite the opposite though.

Countless fans are commending Brady for "being a good friend" to Brown during his toughest moments.

"Tom Brady genuinely tried to help AB and AB repays him by acting like a jerk," one person said. "I feel bad for the man."

"Tom Brady with a great message to AB and AB is acting like posting it is roasting Brady," one fan tweeted. "Smh @ab grow tf up."

"Here's the thing that most people don't get. A true friend will tell you the truth, no matter how bad it hurts because your friend wants you to be a better person," another fan wrote.

Brown hasn't played for an NFL team since the end of last season.

Brady was one of the few people remaining who would vouch for Brown. It's hard to imagine he'll do that again considering the erratic superstar continues to burn bridges.