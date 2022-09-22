NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Too Emotional' News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shouts as he takes the field before Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Tom Brady was visibly upset during this past weekend's game between the Buccaneers and Saints. As a matter of fact, he was so frustrated that he had an outburst on the sideline.

At one point during the game, Brady threw his helmet and Microsoft Surface tablet. He then admit on the "Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray" podcast that he was "too overly emotional" against the Saints.

"I've gotta be really mindful of that going forward and getting my emotions in a good place so it allows me to be the best player I can be," Brady said, via Fox News. "I think there's an importance where you can become too overly emotional, which I definitely think I was yesterday."

Brady was then asked what made him so emotional during last Sunday's game. He said that it has to do with him expecting perfection from himself.

"I just think there's a very high standard that we've all set… And I think part of that's a challenge as you become an older athlete. The frustration of not being perfect builds up where normally when you're a younger player, you just feel like winning's good enough. And I think as you get older and you have a degree of success, you think perfection is what it should be. And unfortunately that's not the reality."

Of course, NFL fans are coming up with their own theories as to why Brady was fired up in Week 2.

Brady will try to keep his emotions in check this Sunday when the Buccaneers face the Packers.

Kickoff for the Buccaneers-Packers game is at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.