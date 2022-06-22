Tom Brady Uniform Tweet Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots put the league on notice this Wednesday, announcing that its bringing back its red jerseys and "Pat Patriot" logo for the 2022 season.

This announcement from the Patriots generated so much buzz that even Tom Brady tweeted about the throwback uniforms.

Brady's reaction to the news was pretty great.

A solid portion of the NFL world is using Brady's latest tweet as an excuse to campaign for him to return to New England.

"It’s not to late to come finish your career back where it all started," a Patriots fan tweeted.

"Come home PLEASE come home," a second fan said.

"Just come back," Mike Cronin Jr. of WMUR TV said. "Then you can wear it."

The Patriots have not worn red jerseys since Oct. 21, 2012 against the New York Jets. Brady finished this game with 259 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Even though Brady won't be able to wear the "Pat Patriot" uniform this upcoming season, he could rock the "creamsicle" look in 2023 if he stays with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for another season.