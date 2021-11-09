NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady’s Honest Admission

The NFL decided that it would expand the regular season schedule to 17 games for the 2021 season. It was a move that Tom Brady isn’t really fond of to say the least.

During the latest episode of Sirius XM’s Let’s Go! podcast, Brady admit that he’s not a fan of playing 17 games in the regular season.

“I think it’s pointless,” Brady said, via ProFootballTalk. “I thought it was a terrible decision. So I don’t like the fact that we’re playing a 17th game at all. I think sixteen is plenty. And, again, you’re eight games into the year and you’re not halfway through, so that’s kind of a little frustrating aspect.

“So whatever, I mean, we’ll play it. It’s there, you know, a lot of guys probably miss games over the course of the season anyway, so they probably don’t play all sixteen, most guys. But, you know, if you’re fortunate to be able to make it through a season and you got to play the 17th game, I think there’s a lot of things that I would adjust to, you know, the offseason, you know, the regular-season schedule. A lot of people know my feelings on some of these topics. I’ve been pretty vocal about NFL issues over the last couple of years and some of the things that are done that I don’t necessarily think are in the best interests of the game.”

Countless fans came to Brady’s defense on social media, saying the seven-time Super Bowl champion is right about the 17th game being “unnecessary.”

Here are some responses to Brady’s comments about 17 regular-season games:

Tom Brady is right. 17 games isn't good for the players, and it's not good for fans who watch too many players get hurt. https://t.co/srMUFM3FN9 — Sean Hackbarth (@seanhackbarth) November 9, 2021

Brady is 100% right. This and Thursday Night football have been terrible decisions. Until the NFLPA gets real leadership & players stand up for themselves, which could mean a strike, they'll continue to lose. https://t.co/Ml6SdPx7EI — Ben Grimaldi (@BenGrimaldi) November 9, 2021

I agree. No one asked for, demanded, or pushed for a 17th game other than the owners and their pockets. Hell a 7th playoff spot was a stretch too while we’re here. https://t.co/xWwLOEowge — Bossman Slender (@_MrKMunroe) November 9, 2021

He’s right. https://t.co/6QCyhnPXj8 — JT is what they call me (@riviVonTweetSOn) November 9, 2021

Right again……..Brady would make a great commish https://t.co/9es8aRvHf3 — Lucas (@mossmatic) November 9, 2021

Unfortunately for Brady and NFL fans, it sounds like the 17th game is here to stay. In fact, it wouldn’t be that surprising if the league eventually adds an 18th game to the regular season.

Do you agree with Brady on this topic?