NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady’s Honest Admission

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throws the ball.TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 23: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter in the game at Raymond James Stadium on November 23, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The NFL decided that it would expand the regular season schedule to 17 games for the 2021 season. It was a move that Tom Brady isn’t really fond of to say the least.

During the latest episode of Sirius XM’s Let’s Go! podcast, Brady admit that he’s not a fan of playing 17 games in the regular season.

“I think it’s pointless,” Brady said, via ProFootballTalk. “I thought it was a terrible decision. So I don’t like the fact that we’re playing a 17th game at all. I think sixteen is plenty. And, again, you’re eight games into the year and you’re not halfway through, so that’s kind of a little frustrating aspect.

“So whatever, I mean, we’ll play it. It’s there, you know, a lot of guys probably miss games over the course of the season anyway, so they probably don’t play all sixteen, most guys. But, you know, if you’re fortunate to be able to make it through a season and you got to play the 17th game, I think there’s a lot of things that I would adjust to, you know, the offseason, you know, the regular-season schedule. A lot of people know my feelings on some of these topics. I’ve been pretty vocal about NFL issues over the last couple of years and some of the things that are done that I don’t necessarily think are in the best interests of the game.”

Countless fans came to Brady’s defense on social media, saying the seven-time Super Bowl champion is right about the 17th game being “unnecessary.”

Here are some responses to Brady’s comments about 17 regular-season games:

Unfortunately for Brady and NFL fans, it sounds like the 17th game is here to stay. In fact, it wouldn’t be that surprising if the league eventually adds an 18th game to the regular season.

Do you agree with Brady on this topic?

