NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Autograph Admission

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 09: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks out towards the field during the regular season game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 09, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Following the 49ers' dominant win over the Buccaneers, linebacker Dre Greenlaw asked Tom Brady to sign the ball that he intercepted. The seven-time Super Bowl champion granted his wish.

During the latest edition of the "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady talked about his interaction with Greenlaw.

Brady tried to laugh off how unfortunate that moment was for him.

"It was s--t for me, to be honest," Brady said. "Complete s--t. But I try to be a gentleman. No, actually, I mean, look, it was a great play he made. I’m happy he’s got the ball. I wish I didn’t throw it but I’m trying to be a good sport."

Fans appreciate how honest Brady was about this moment.

"Has to get along with his future teammates," one fan joked.

"Credit to TB - real class," another fan wrote.

"Respect," a third fan said.

Brady had a rough day against the 49ers, tossing two interceptions in a 35-7 loss.

Despite how abysmal this season has been for the Buccaneers, they're in first place in the NFC South.