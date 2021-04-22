NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady’s Comments On Rule Change

On Wednesday afternoon, the NFL owners gathered to vote on a new rule for the 2021 season allowing for players to change their uniform numbers.

Under the new rule change, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, defensive backs and linebackers are allowed to wear single-digit numbers. While most players are excited about the opportunity, one major voice is not.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made it painfully obvious that he’s not a fan. “Good luck trying to block the right people now! Going to make for a lot of bad football,” Brady wrote on social media.

Of course, fans are having fun with the fact that the seven-time Super Bowl champion seems to be the only one complaining about the change.

Here’s some reaction from around social media.

Tom Brady next year after mistaking a defensive back wearing number 13 for Mike Evans pic.twitter.com/Ovw1rO4V40 — Theo Ash (@TheoAsh1) April 22, 2021

When Judon obliterates Tom Brady on a stunt Thanksgiving Day wearing an unnatural college number pic.twitter.com/E4XsFktMUX — Anybody but New England (@SpaceJamNToast) April 22, 2021

“Why not let the linemen wear whatever they want too? Why have numbers? Just have colored jerseys….why not wear the same number? DUMB,” Brady continued in a later post on Instagram.

Most players are excited about the possibility of wearing the same jersey number they had in college. Clearly Brady is concerned with how he’ll adapt to seeing defensive backs and linebackers potentially in single digits.

Fans are loving the fact that Brady is concerned about the new rule.