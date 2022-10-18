NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Controversial Personal News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks at his play sheet during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

During this week's edition of the Let's Go! podcast, Tom Brady made an interesting comment about balancing football and his personal life.

Brady made it sound like it's nearly impossible to focus on his personal life while the NFL season is in full swing.

"I almost look at like a football season like you're going away on deployment for the military," Brady said, via TMZ. "And it's like, 'Man, here I go again.' The reality is you can really only be authentic to yourself. Right? Whatever you may say -- 'Ah, man, I want to, you know, make sure I spend a little more time doing this during the season,' the reality is, is when it comes down to it, your competitiveness takes over and as much as you want to have this playful balance with the work balance -- you're going to end up doing exactly what you've always done, which is why you are who you are."

There aren't many people in agreement with Brady on this.

It's also worth noting that Brady came out of retirement. If he wanted to enjoy his personal life, he probably shouldn't have returned to the Buccaneers.

"Yea except the military doesn’t come home with multi-million dollar paychecks," one person said.

"Lol nobody told him to un-retire," another person wrote.

"Terrible comparison, dude," a fan tweeted.

The timing of Brady's comments is also intriguing. He's reportedly dealing with marriage problems.

So far, the 2022 season has not played out the way Brady hoped it would.