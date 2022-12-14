NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Dad's Concerning Update

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass during the second quarter of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Tom Brady's father has supported him throughout his NFL career. That doesn't mean he's thrilled with how everything has played out.

During an appearance on "Up & Adams," former NFL wide receiver Cris Carter shared a conversation he had with Tom Brady Sr. prior to Super Bowl LV.

Brady expressed some concerns about his son's ability to walk away from the game.

“The night before the game, I happen to meet up with Tom Brady’s dad and asked him what he thought about the game, the opportunity to win again,” Carter said. “He said the only thing he’s worried about is the kid, the kid won’t go home. He said ‘The kid is outside still playing, and he won’t come in. It’s raining, everything.’ He said, 'I'm only afraid the kid won't stop playing even if he wins.' He won that game and he’s still playing."

Carter continued, "The NFL is a drug, man, and there is no other office job, partnership, relationship, we got great players broadcasting, running teams – it’s nothing like the NFL."

The responses to this story have been mixed.

"He’s already won 7 times, not sure what else he needs to accomplish," one fan said.

"Let him play until he can't," another fan tweeted. "What the heck."

At this point in Brady's career, there's nothing he can do to change the fact that he's the most accomplished quarterback to ever play the game.

Brady will have a tough decision to make this offseason. He could either finally walk away from the game that he has dominated for two decades, or he could return for another shot at a Super Bowl.