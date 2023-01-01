NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Embarrassing "Flop" Today

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 09: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks out towards the field during the regular season game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 09, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Tom Brady may have a new movie coming out this year, but his acting on Sunday left a lot to be desired.

Brady got caught flopping in order to try and sell a roughing the passer call on Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Derrick Brown.

It didn't work, which is hard to believe when you see the amount of effort he put into the con job.

Not surprisingly, Brady is getting clowned on social media for the flop and ensuing outburst.

"Brady flop and tantrum," tweeted the NFLosophy account.

"Brady with the worst flop this year," added NFL free agent quarterback Kurt Benkert.

"Tom Brady trying to flop like a soccer player," one fan said.

"Brady with a Neymar level flop and roll," another added.

"The flop from Brady there was ridiculous," chimed in a third.

Bucs fans have more important things to worry about than their quarterback flopping. Tampa Bay currently trails Carolina 21-10 in the fourth quarter.

If the score holds, the Panthers will move into a tie with the Bucs for first place in the NFC South.