NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady’s Free Agency Admission

Tom Brady is used to getting overlooked. After all, he was picked in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. Somehow, he’s still getting disrespected by most NFL teams.

Last year, Brady made the decision to leave the New England Patriots. He wound up choosing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as his new home. It wasn’t his only option, though.

The Chargers and Bears were supposedly in the mix. Believe it or not, the list didn’t extend much farther beyond that.

During an appearance on HBO’s The Shop, Brady called out an NFL team for choosing to stick with a mystery quarterback rather than sign the then six-time Super Bowl champ.

“One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end,” Brady said, via Bleacher Report. “I was thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that motherf–ker?’”

Take a look.

So here’s the big question: which team was Tom Brady talking about? Some think it’s obvious.

The 49ers reportedly had interest in Brady, but wound up sticking with Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo and Brady were, of course, teammates in New England.

It’d make sense if Brady was referring to Garoppolo and the 49ers.

This would set up plenty of drama if the 49ers and Buccaneers were to meet in the playoffs this upcoming season. But we’re still not sure whether or not No. 12 was indeed talking about San Francisco.

Either way, Brady still isn’t happy with how uninterested teams were when he became a free agent last year.