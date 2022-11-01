NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Halloween Costume

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts on the sideline during the second half in the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Tom Brady announced on Monday that he would go trick-or-treating with his children. The very next morning, he unveiled his Halloween costume.

Brady was dressed as the Grim Reaper for Halloween. Some fans believe it's a fitting costume considering he has been taking opponents' souls since 2001.

Here's the caption from Brady's social media post: "Insert grim reaper joke here… Happy Halloween."

As you'd expect, there are lot of fans who love Brady's costume.

"Family man Tom love to see it," one fan tweeted.

"See Tom loves his kids," a second fan replied.

Unfortunately for Brady, some of the comments on his latest Twitter post were harsh.

"Surprised you didn’t choose to practice instead," one of his followers said.

"Weird now he wants to be a dad," another person wrote.

Brady said on the "Let's Go!" podcast that Halloween gets "pretty intense" in Tampa.

Hopefully, Brady had a memorable night with his children.