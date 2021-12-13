NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady’s Latest Record

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is running out of NFL records to break. But there are still a few notables ones that he’s working on – and one that he just broke today.

While putting the finishing touches on today’s game against the Buffalo Bills, Brady completed his 7,143rd regular season pass. The mark broke the NFL record for completions previously held by Drew Brees.

Brady already owned the NFL records for touchdowns, passing attempts and passing yards. This new mark gives him a clean sweep of records for quarterback longevity.

NFL fans everywhere are offering Brady props. Some are doing it lovingly while others are a little bit more begrudging. But everyone is acknowledging his greatness once again:

NFL fans watching Tom Brady break another record on his way to another high seed in the playoffs pic.twitter.com/VUtA5rBKub — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) December 12, 2021

Brady throwing for the completion record vs. the #Bills is so apropos. — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) December 12, 2021

The throw.

The catch.

The record. Tom Brady passes Drew Brees for the most completions in NFL history with 7,126! Just another day in the office for the GOAT #BUFvsTB pic.twitter.com/sgVZBtfakd — KLIQbait Media (@KliqbaitMedia) December 12, 2021

Tom Brady!!

Have the most completions in #NFL history, and his career has been so extraordinary that this particular record is kinda just boring. pic.twitter.com/kCEIui1rA8 — Scoreboard (@scoreboardUS) December 12, 2021

Just about the only records Tom Brady won’t retire with at this point are completion percentage and interception. But the former has varying minimum requirements while the latter one he isn’t exactly trying to beat.

There aren’t many active NFL players who even come close to some of the records Brady currently has. It could be years or even decades before they’re broken.

In the meantime, Brady is going to keep extending his records further and further beyond the reach of those who would challenge them. Whether that takes place over one year, two years or even five years is anyone’s guess at this point.

Which of Brady’s records is most impressive to you?