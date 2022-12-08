NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Message For 49ers
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is well aware of the fact that he'll face the No. 1 defense in the NFL this Sunday.
The NFL posted a photo of 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa along with the caption, "Small bear, big numbers."
Brady actually left a comment on the league's Instagram post. He replied, "Be nice Sunday."
Obviously, 49ers fans want to see Bosa get after Brady this weekend.
"The Bear is gonna feast old man & you cant run away," a 49ers fan tweeted. "Be afraid, be very afraid!"
"Tick tock," another fan said.
"Seems scared," a third fan wrote.
Bosa has been outstanding this season. He has 36 total tackles, 14.5 sacks and a forced fumble.
Last weekend, Bosa got after Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa all game long. A similar performance this Sunday would increase the 49ers' chances of beating the Buccaneers.
Of course, Brady will try to get the ball out quick to avoid getting hit by Bosa.