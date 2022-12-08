NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Message For 49ers

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers calls a play against the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter in the game at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is well aware of the fact that he'll face the No. 1 defense in the NFL this Sunday.

The NFL posted a photo of 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa along with the caption, "Small bear, big numbers."

Brady actually left a comment on the league's Instagram post. He replied, "Be nice Sunday."

Obviously, 49ers fans want to see Bosa get after Brady this weekend.

"The Bear is gonna feast old man & you cant run away," a 49ers fan tweeted. "Be afraid, be very afraid!"

"Tick tock," another fan said.

"Seems scared," a third fan wrote.

Bosa has been outstanding this season. He has 36 total tackles, 14.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

Last weekend, Bosa got after Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa all game long. A similar performance this Sunday would increase the 49ers' chances of beating the Buccaneers.

Of course, Brady will try to get the ball out quick to avoid getting hit by Bosa.