NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Message For Family

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers calls a play against the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter in the game at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

After setting a NFL record for the most career fourth-quarter comebacks on Monday night, Tom Brady dedicated the Buccaneers' win over the Saints to his daughter Vivian.

Brady told ESPN's Lisa Salters that Vivian was a bit worried about her father facing the Saints. It wasn't an easy night for the legendary quarterback, but he showed up when it mattered most.

"Good to get a win at home," Brady said. "It’s my daughter’s birthday Vivi Lake. Daddy loves you, and hopefully that’s for her. She was a little worried when I said we’re playing the Saints."

Brady's message for his daughter received a lot of attention on Twitter.

"Brady went from all time record levels of bad body language to the game-winning drive and smiling and wishing his daughter happy bday in the post-game interview," Danny Kelly tweeted.

"Well happy birthday to Tom Brady’s daughter and the friends we made along the way," Maddy Hudak joked.

One person said, "What better present could Tom Brady possibly give his daughter on her birthday than winning a football game and dedicating it to her on the air? (Purely rhetorical, don’t bother to answer.)"

A comeback win over the Saints is a unique gift for Brady's daughter, that's for sure.

Brady finished Monday night's game with 281 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception.