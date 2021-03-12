NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady’s New Contract With Buccaneers

The Spun

Tom Brady prepares to throw a pass for the Bucs in the Super Bowl.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reached a deal with Tom Brady on a new contract, giving him a four-year extension that voids after one year. The move frees up a ton of cap space for the Bucs ahead of what should be a wild offseason.

It’s the kind of contract that Brady gave the New England Patriots all the time during his 20 years there. The deal is team friendly, well below Brady’s actual market value, and frees up cap space for the team to use.

The deal doesn’t really change the dynamic in Tampa Bay. We largely knew that Brady was only going to play about two years. But the deal makes it a lot easier for the team to bring their 2020 Super Bowl roster back in its entirety.

The reaction from Bucs fans and players has been strong. They all know what they’re capable of if Brady plays even close to his 2020 level.

Others are taking the opportunity to make more age-related jokes about Brady.

Steven Cheah of Barstool Sports pointed out that Brady also made some strange history with the deal. Apparently, Brady is the first-ever Buccaneers quarterback to sign a second contract with the team.

2020 was a historic year for the Buccaneers who ended their 13-year playoff drought by winning their first Super Bowl since 2002. Their incredible defense did the hard work in the Super Bowl, but Brady was their undisputed leader.

Tom Brady now heads into his 22nd NFL season looking more like a preseason Super Bowl favorite than ever before.


