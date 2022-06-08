NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's New Hairstyle

TAMPA, FLORIDA - MARCH 31: Tom Brady, quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during a press conference for new head coach Todd Bowles at AdventHealth Training Center on March 31, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady showed off his new hairstyle to the rest of the world.

Brady had his hair dyed orange for the Buccaneers' "Cut and Color for a Cure" event this afternoon. Pediatric cancer patients cut and colored Buccaneers players and staff members' hair to raise awareness and money for cancer research.

"The support of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in our fight to end childhood cancer is invaluable," National Pediatric Cancer Foundation CEO David Frazer said, via the Bucs' official website. "The team's continued commitment to assist kids facing a cancer diagnosis makes them so much more than a sports team – they are truly heroes, rallying to create a better tomorrow for their young fans and supporters nationwide."

Unsurprisingly, fans applauded Brady for allowing the kids to color his hair orange.

"I just can't hate this dude," one fan tweeted. "I can't."

"I can't help but like Tom Brady like a fine wine," a second fan said.

It's unclear how long Brady will keep this hairstyle. Even it's just for a day, the kids who participated in this event will never forget this moment.