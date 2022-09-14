NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Painful Injury News

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the sideline during the first quarter in the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Contrary to popular belief, Tom Brady is human.

During the latest edition of his Let's Go! podcast, Brady opened up about the pain he's feeling after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

Brady admit that he's dealing with a fair amount of cuts and bruises this week.

“And when you’re 45, your body changes a lot," Brady said, via BucsGameday. "So what am I dealing with now? I woke up today going, ‘Holy s–t, there was a few hits.’

"And you look at your arm and you got bruises, you got cuts. And you go, ‘OK, how much longer do I want to make this commitment?’ And I obviously made the commitment for this year and everything’s going to be like always — continue to evaluate all these different aspects of playing.”

After reading these comments, NFL fans now believe that Brady will retire once this season comes to an end.

"The days are more than numbered at this point," one fan said. "Its time to soak it all in and just be able to appreciate everything this man has brought to our eyes the last 23 years."

"What are the odds Brady doesn’t finish the seasons bc his commitment seems shaky as hell," a second fan tweeted.

Perhaps this is Brady's way of playing mind games on the rest of the league. But for now, it sounds like he's seriously nearing the end of the road.

Fortunately for Brady, the Buccaneers have more than enough talent to cap off this season with a Lombardi Trophy. After all, that's probably the only way Brady wants to finish his illustrious career.