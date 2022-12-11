NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Performance On Sunday

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks at his play sheet during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tom Brady's return to the Bay Area has been an absolute nightmare so far.

Through 30 minutes of football, Brady and the Buccaneers find themselves down 28-0 to the San Francisco 49ers. The legendary quarterback is just 9-for-18 passing for 78 yards, which is even more jarring when you consider Niners rookie Brock Purdy, who is making his first career start, is 14-for-18 for 185 yards and two touchdowns.

One of Brady's nine incompletions was especially costly, as he missed Mike Evans for what would have been a touchdown to cut the lead to 21-7.

When TB12 struggles this much, it's headline news around the NFL, and surely will get fans talking.

"Brady genuinely passing worse than Purdy today. Amazing," one fan tweeted.

"Can’t be the same Tom Brady and Bucs team that y’all said can make a run after last week," another added.

"What if Tom Brady is passing the torch to the new Tom Brady today?" asked another fan, jokingly.

"Watching Tom Brady and his white glove get destroyed kind of reminds me of Thanos without the Infinity Stones," a fourth fan chimed in.

"Today’s story isn’t Tom Brady’s return to the Bay Area, the story is Brock Purdy," a 49ers supporter countered.

Brady and his teammates have two quarters left to engender some good vibes to build on for next week.