Tom Brady has been putting up some terrific numbers in his first season with the Buccaneers, however, they weren’t enough to earn a spot in the Pro Bowl.

On Monday, the NFL announced its Pro Bowl rosters for both conferences. Fans were shocked to see that Brady wasn’t one of the three quarterbacks representing the NFC.

Kyler Murray, Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson were the three NFC quarterbacks to make the Pro Bowl. It’s tough to really argue with that trio, especially since they’re all asked to do far more for their respective teams.

What really separates that trio from Brady – statistically speaking – is their rushing ability. Murray, Rodgers and Wilson all have better numbers on the ground than Brady.

Brady probably doesn’t care about not being named to the Pro Bowl, but the NFL world has made it very clear they believe he was snubbed.

Tom Brady gets left off the NFC Pro Bowl non-roster roster https://t.co/ymTQDXDgQL — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 22, 2020

This year’s event will be virtual due to COVID-19.

EA Sports and the NFL teamed up to create a week-long series of matchups that’ll feature NFL legends, current players and streamers using the official Pro Bowl rosters.

Even if Brady was voted to the Pro Bowl, it’s not like he would’ve physically been there. It just would’ve been a footnote in what has been one of the greatest careers in the history of sports.