NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady’s Rule Suggestion

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 12: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a 58-yard game-winning touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman #16 (not pictured) in overtime against the Buffalo Bills at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Tom Brady isn’t a fan of low hits on wide receivers in the NFL.

It’s how star receiver Chris Godwin got hurt on Sunday as Saints cornerback P.J. Williams hit him low, but it’s still legal per the NFL rules.

Brady went onto the latest edition of the Let’s Go! podcast, and spoke on why he thinks hits to the knees of defensiveness receivers should be removed.

“I’ve seen that hit too many times where a defenseless pass catcher is in the process of catching the ball and he’s hit by the defender,” Brady said, via NFL.com. “And a lot of defenders would say, ‘Well, we can’t hit him in the head anymore.’ Well, the point is, you can’t hit anybody in the head anymore.”

“You can’t hit anyone in the knees anymore except for receivers. Which doesn’t make any sense to me. You can’t hit a defensive lineman in the knees, you can’t hit a punter in the knees, you can’t hit a quarterback in the knees, you can’t hit a DB in the knees except for allowing hits on defenseless receivers. It needs to be addressed and really thought out.”

The NFL world wasn’t having Brady’s new suggestion.

It’s understandable that Brady would say this after losing his top wide receiver for the season due to a low hit.

The issue is, if you’re legislating hitting guys too high and too low, while it may theoretically make the game safer, you’re also adding the possibility of more penalty flags being thrown during a game, which nobody wants to see.

