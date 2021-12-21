NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady’s Rule Suggestion

Tom Brady isn’t a fan of low hits on wide receivers in the NFL.

It’s how star receiver Chris Godwin got hurt on Sunday as Saints cornerback P.J. Williams hit him low, but it’s still legal per the NFL rules.

Brady went onto the latest edition of the Let’s Go! podcast, and spoke on why he thinks hits to the knees of defensiveness receivers should be removed.

“I’ve seen that hit too many times where a defenseless pass catcher is in the process of catching the ball and he’s hit by the defender,” Brady said, via NFL.com. “And a lot of defenders would say, ‘Well, we can’t hit him in the head anymore.’ Well, the point is, you can’t hit anybody in the head anymore.” “You can’t hit anyone in the knees anymore except for receivers. Which doesn’t make any sense to me. You can’t hit a defensive lineman in the knees, you can’t hit a punter in the knees, you can’t hit a quarterback in the knees, you can’t hit a DB in the knees except for allowing hits on defenseless receivers. It needs to be addressed and really thought out.”

The NFL world wasn’t having Brady’s new suggestion.

yep let’s make the game harder on the defender than it already is https://t.co/QiPsOc47Fx — Jason (@JuszMania) December 21, 2021

Take football out of football https://t.co/3uhEzRl0C4 — St. Nick (@Nuclear__Nick) December 21, 2021

Maybe take defense out of the game too. https://t.co/2bDyvcy0aY — love, rocky (@rockthebear) December 21, 2021

Soooo where should they hit them? Cuz you can't hit high already. I'm confused https://t.co/tYb0GouKD4 — all men are friends 🤷‍♂️ (@xharambae) December 21, 2021

*Tom Brady’s WR gets hurt*

“Here’s why we should change the sport and make it even worse to my benefit” https://t.co/kQDuNusTF3 — Larry Fisherman 🇭🇷 (@Daytona55_) December 21, 2021

“The NFL needs to move to a flag football league” https://t.co/UB5wStMJmV — Couillon (@diabsoule) December 21, 2021

Let’s just take tackling out of football all together 🙄🙄🙄 https://t.co/9PF4BTdrEu — Gino ⚜️⚜️⚜️ (@WhoDat_Joness) December 21, 2021

The only reason they hit low is because they get flagged for hitting in the head/shoulder/neck area. Might as well play 2 hand touch at this point. https://t.co/AgkMEoGk0T — The 4 Man Rush (@4ourmanrush) December 21, 2021

Can't hit guys high anymore, can't hit them low. Just get it over with and turn it into the National Flag Football League already if this is the direction we're heading in. https://t.co/QBmjfs8uEF — Max (@MadMaxMKE) December 21, 2021

He’s not just saying it this week. He’s said this for years. https://t.co/Dq4vxJifQr — Cyle Maidment🕘 (@NotCyleMaidment) December 21, 2021

It’s understandable that Brady would say this after losing his top wide receiver for the season due to a low hit.

The issue is, if you’re legislating hitting guys too high and too low, while it may theoretically make the game safer, you’re also adding the possibility of more penalty flags being thrown during a game, which nobody wants to see.