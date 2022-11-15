NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Social Media Change
Following the Buccaneers' impressive win over the Seahawks in Germany, quarterback Tom Brady made a notable change to his Twitter account.
Brady's original header on Twitter was a picture of his family. His now ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, was included in the photo.
Now that Brady and Bundchen are no longer together, the seven-time Super Bowl champion has decided to make his header a picture of himself.
Several eagle-eyed fans noticed the change to Brady's social media page.
"2-0 since the split...just sayin," one fan said.
"Tampa in the SB this year book it," another fan tweeted.
Whether it's related or not, the Buccaneers have looked a lot more focused ever since Brady took care of his personal matters with Bundchen.
As for Bundchen, she was recently spotted in Costa Rica with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. They're not dating though, according to reports.
Brady and Bundchen will co-parent their two children, Benjamin and Vivian.