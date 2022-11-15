NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Social Media Change

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Following the Buccaneers' impressive win over the Seahawks in Germany, quarterback Tom Brady made a notable change to his Twitter account.

Brady's original header on Twitter was a picture of his family. His now ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, was included in the photo.

Now that Brady and Bundchen are no longer together, the seven-time Super Bowl champion has decided to make his header a picture of himself.

Several eagle-eyed fans noticed the change to Brady's social media page.

"2-0 since the split...just sayin," one fan said.

"Tampa in the SB this year book it," another fan tweeted.

Whether it's related or not, the Buccaneers have looked a lot more focused ever since Brady took care of his personal matters with Bundchen.

As for Bundchen, she was recently spotted in Costa Rica with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. They're not dating though, according to reports.

BOSTON - MAY 22: Tom Brady of the New England Patriots and Gisele Bundchen watch as the Detroit Pistons play against the Boston Celtics during Game Two of the 2008 NBA Eastern Conference finals at the TD Banknorth Garden on May 22, 2008 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images) Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Brady and Bundchen will co-parent their two children, Benjamin and Vivian.