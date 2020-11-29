The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tony Romo’s Comments On Tom Brady

Tony Romo speaking at an event.LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 08: CBS sports analyst Tony Romo speaks during a keynote address by Intel Corp. CEO Brian Krzanich (not pictured) at CES 2018 at Park Theater at Monte Carlo Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on January 8, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs from January 9-12 and features about 3,900 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 170,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are down 17-7 to the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter. But while many are placing the blame at Tom Brady’s feet, Tony Romo isn’t.

From his spot in the CBS announcer’s booth, the former Dallas Cowboys QB has been defending Brady as he’s thrown incompletions all over the field. Romo has been blaming wide receivers for not catching some of his passes.

On social media, NFL fans have had a very mixed reaction to Romo’s comments. Many are picking apart some of the arguments that Romo has been making, specifically his comments that Mike Evans was responsible for an incompletion even though Brady threw a bad ball.

Kansas City Chiefs superfan and FOX commentator Nick Wright has been particularly peeved by Romo’s comments. Wright has been tweeting that Romo’s crediting every good play to Brady and every bad play to receivers.

Others are more in agreement with Romo, though. ESPN’s Ed Werder and former Patriots running back Danny Woodhead pointed out that Romo has been offering some good insights into how Bucs head coach Bruce Arians runs his offense.

Others have pointed out perhaps more accurately that quarterbacks prefer not to blame bad plays on other quarterbacks.

Brady will have to make something work in the second half, though. His team trails one of the best offenses in the league by double-digits and they may have to go to the air even more if they don’t cut that deficit quickly.

And Brady will have Tony Romo supporting him all the way.


