NFL World Reacts To Tony Romo’s Comments On Tom Brady

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are down 17-7 to the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter. But while many are placing the blame at Tom Brady’s feet, Tony Romo isn’t.

From his spot in the CBS announcer’s booth, the former Dallas Cowboys QB has been defending Brady as he’s thrown incompletions all over the field. Romo has been blaming wide receivers for not catching some of his passes.

On social media, NFL fans have had a very mixed reaction to Romo’s comments. Many are picking apart some of the arguments that Romo has been making, specifically his comments that Mike Evans was responsible for an incompletion even though Brady threw a bad ball.

Kansas City Chiefs superfan and FOX commentator Nick Wright has been particularly peeved by Romo’s comments. Wright has been tweeting that Romo’s crediting every good play to Brady and every bad play to receivers.

Exact quote from Tony Romo after the egregious overthrow by Brady on 3rd down: “This one’s on Mike Evans. Brady throws a bad ball, but…” Excited for 3 hours of explanations of how nothing is ever actually Tom Brady’s fault, even the obviously terrible throws! — nick wright (@getnickwright) November 29, 2020

Who are we blaming *that* 3rd down miss on??? Romo comes in blaming it on two hot routes that the WRs didn’t pick up. I’m a more simple guy… I thought it was on Brady missing the wide open TE high and behind him for a 1st down. — nick wright (@getnickwright) November 29, 2020

Others are more in agreement with Romo, though. ESPN’s Ed Werder and former Patriots running back Danny Woodhead pointed out that Romo has been offering some good insights into how Bucs head coach Bruce Arians runs his offense.

Been bothering me all year. Also helps position players to know man/zone too — danny woodhead (@danny__woodhead) November 29, 2020

Romo wants the Bucs to run more motion. They run the 32nd most. He has said it three times now. He is probably right and all, but they are unlikely to install an entire new offense right now during a game against the SB champs. I would guess. — Bob Sturm (@SportsSturm) November 29, 2020

Others have pointed out perhaps more accurately that quarterbacks prefer not to blame bad plays on other quarterbacks.

Quarterbacks hate to blame quarterbacks — Ryan Wing (@RyanWingFOX11) November 29, 2020

Brady will have to make something work in the second half, though. His team trails one of the best offenses in the league by double-digits and they may have to go to the air even more if they don’t cut that deficit quickly.

And Brady will have Tony Romo supporting him all the way.