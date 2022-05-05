NFL World Reacts To Top 15 Player Merchandise Sales

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tom Brady #12 of the Buccaneers during an NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams on September 26, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Icon Sportswire)

The final tally from one year of NFL merchandise sales were recently released and a lot of the usual suspects made the cut.

Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow were at the top of the recently-released top 15 sales list. Rookie Mac Jones emerged as an early fan favorite by coming in fifth.

Other established stars like Dak Prescott, George Kittle, Aaron Rodgers and others ranked highly. Defenders TJ Watt and Aaron Donald were the only defenders who made the top 15.

But there were two names on the list that really stood out to people. A large number NFL fans have taken to Twitter, perplexed that Jones and Justin Fields ranked that highly. Some called it wild that those two already have such massive fanbases:

The least surprising name at the top of the list is Tom Brady. Coming off his Super Bowl win after the 2020 season, it was expected that 2021 might be the year he rode off into the sunset.

It almost was Brady's final year before he changed his mind about retiring in late-March. Whether or not the 2022 season will be his final year remains to be seen.

But from the trend we can see which way the winds are blowing from a popularity standpoint.

Next year we'll be able to reassess which rookies from this year's class make the cut.