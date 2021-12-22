NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Le’Veon Bell News

Le’Veon Bell is back in the NFL after being out for about a month.

Bell is reportedly signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and looks to be on their active roster right away, not their practice squad.

In November, Bell was waived by the Ravens after the team felt that he wasn’t needed anymore.

Bell will now likely get a decent chunk of the carries in Tampa Bay due to Leonard Fournette’s injury. He hurt his hamstring on Sunday night against the Saints and is likely going on injured reserve for the rest of the regular season.

Buccaneers now are “likely” to place RB Leonard Fournette on injured reserve with the hamstring injury that left him on crutches Sunday night, per a league source. He then would miss rest of regular season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 21, 2021

Bell had 83 yards rushing and a touchdown on 31 carries while he was with the Ravens.

Before that, Bell spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2020 season and got all the way to the Super Bowl before losing to the Bucs. He finished with 254 yards and had two touchdowns on 63 carries.

He will be teaming up with Antonio Brown once again as they were teammates in Pittsburgh.

The NFL world had some interesting reactions to this signing.

They cant call themselves the killer B’s it’s trademarked. That’s illegal. https://t.co/w3JxCcoZyX — Zac Celedonia (@ZeFlashNFL) December 21, 2021

The Killer Bs: Brady Edition https://t.co/hIkJaFhxwr — UK Steelers (@UKSteelers) December 21, 2021

I honestly don’t hate this. He can at least catch out of the backfield, which we really need right now. https://t.co/QTYKSGRN3S — Jackson Krueger Sports (@jacksonkrueger) December 21, 2021

Imagine telling a Steelers fan in 2016 that Bell and Ab would be on the bucs in 5 years https://t.co/QcCkUb8u1q — T50 (@mktco) December 21, 2021

You could sign @RGIII at running back and get better production than Lev Bell. https://t.co/mCPKXJe53M — Andy Holloway (@andyholloway) December 21, 2021

Not a bad idea if you ask me. Need someone who can catch the ball as Rojo and Vaughn can’t https://t.co/PKRy8aBgCI — Ken Barrett (@Bucs_Barrett) December 21, 2021

Re-united and it feels so…eh I don't care anymore https://t.co/vZ9opWAhSr — Neal Coolong (@NealCoolong) December 21, 2021

Bell is here to catch the ball. https://t.co/WcomGjcmKB — The PewterCast (@ThePewterCast) December 21, 2021

Imagine telling someone like 4 years ago that Tom Brady, Le'Veon Bell, Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski are all on the Bucs https://t.co/d6I5HyBV3r — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) December 21, 2021

NO he is supposed to fight Jake Paul https://t.co/KBr20PXgVz — Zach Williams (@ZacheriahW) December 21, 2021

Tampa’s next game will be against Carolina on Dec. 26 at 1 p.m. ET.