NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Le’Veon Bell News

Kansas City Chiefs running back Le'Veon Bell scoring a touchdown.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 20: Le'Veon Bell #26 of the Kansas City Chiefs scores a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the fourth quarter in the game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 20, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Le’Veon Bell is back in the NFL after being out for about a month.

Bell is reportedly signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and looks to be on their active roster right away, not their practice squad.

In November, Bell was waived by the Ravens after the team felt that he wasn’t needed anymore.

Bell will now likely get a decent chunk of the carries in Tampa Bay due to Leonard Fournette’s injury. He hurt his hamstring on Sunday night against the Saints and is likely going on injured reserve for the rest of the regular season.

Bell had 83 yards rushing and a touchdown on 31 carries while he was with the Ravens.

Before that, Bell spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2020 season and got all the way to the Super Bowl before losing to the Bucs. He finished with 254 yards and had two touchdowns on 63 carries.

He will be teaming up with Antonio Brown once again as they were teammates in Pittsburgh.

The NFL world had some interesting reactions to this signing.

Tampa’s next game will be against Carolina on Dec. 26 at 1 p.m. ET.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.