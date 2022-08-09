NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Tom Brady Investment News

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after a play in the first half of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Tom Brady doesn't often make questionable decisions, but it sounds like his investment in Bored Ape Yacht Club isn't developing the way he hoped it would.

According to Business Insider, Brady purchased an NFT from Bored Ape Yacht Club for 133 ether, which is about $430,000.

The value in Brady's NFT has dropped dramatically because 133 ether is now worth $235,436.

Losing roughly $200,000 isn't ideal under any circumstance, but there are people who believe this is just a minor loss for Brady.

Of course, Brady doesn't actually claim a loss unless he decides to sell his stock in Bored Ape NFTs.

Brady is one of several celebrities who have invested in NFTs. In fact, he launched an NFT company in 2021 that sells digital collectibles from sports figures.

Fortunately for Brady, he has more than enough cash to explore crypto-based opportunities like this. Whether or not they'll work out is a different story.