NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

For the past six weeks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans have been waiting for wide receiver Antonio Brown to get healthy.

Earlier on Wednesday afternoon, reporters revealed the Brown wasn’t practicing yet again today. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like he’ll be playing this weekend either.

According to Buccaneers insider Greg Auman, head coach Bruce Arians suggested that Brown “probably” won’t play against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Of course, that led to plenty of reactions from fans around social media.

Fans are wondering why it has taken Brown so long to get healthy when the Buccaneers never placed him on the Injured Reserve list.

“There’s no way he isn’t healthy by now,” one fan said.

Other fans are hoping Brown stays away from the field long enough to get healthy for later in the season.

“Good. More important games later on,” said another fan.

“Though they would have loved to have him back earlier, the latest (and probably most appropriate) target for return was always next week vs. the Bills,” said another fan.

Through five games he’s played, Brown racked up 29 receptions for 418 yards and four touchdowns.

When healthy, he’s a force on the field but he’s had trouble staying healthy this season. Perhaps he’ll be back in time for the Buccaneers playoff run.