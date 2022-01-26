NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

Shortly after being dismissed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wide receiver Antonio Brown sat down for an interview with Bryant Gumbel of HBO.

With his lawyer present, Brown recounted his dismissal from the organization and brought a few new things to light. According to Brown and his lawyer, Sean Burstyn, the team offered him $200,000 to undergo mental health counseling – or at least say he was.

For that, and his subsequent release, Brown is reportedly seeking a lawsuit against the Buccaneers. His lawyer suggested the pair will pursue all of Brown’s right under the CBA – and some outside the CBA.

“Antonio was defamed by this spin that he had a mental health episode that makes him someone who’s not reliable to do a good job on the field,” Burstyn said. “So we’re pursuing internally all of our rights under the CBA and considering them and maybe stepping outside of the CBA.”

Of course, that sparked some interest on social media. At least one sports lawyer thinks it will be difficult for Brown to win the case.

“It’s very hard for an NFL player to sue NFL and have case advance past a motion to dismiss since claims are preempted by CBA/contract, which requires players 1st go to arbitration (and arbitration awards are tough to challenge in court),” sports lawyer Michael McCann said.

It certainly sounds like we haven’t heard the last of Antonio Brown just yet.

