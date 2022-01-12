NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Buccaneers News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced the team activated three key players before their playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Reinforcements are on the way for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who began the opening week of the postseason with seven players on injured reserve but could see that list trimmed significantly by Sunday’s Wild Card opener against the Philadelphia Eagles,” the team said in a statement.

“On Wednesday, the Buccaneers designated three players on injured reserve as ‘returned to practice:’ inside linebacker Lavonte David and running backs Leonard Fournette and Giovani Bernard.”

David and Fournette are arguably the two most important players on the team not named Tom Brady. The former is the leader of the Buccaneers defense while the latter helped keep opposing defenses honest.

The NFL world flocked to Twitter to react to the news that David and Fournette are back.

“The Boogie Man Lavonte David is back,” said NFL linebacker Will Compton.

“Huge. David and Fournette are fundamental playoff pieces,” said another fan.

Others noted the Buccaneers are getting healthy just in time.

“Bucs getting healthy for the playoffs,” said reporter Kevin O’Donnell.

David and Fournette aren’t the only players returning. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers will also have Jason Pierre-Paul and Shaquil Barrett back on the field this weekend.

The Buccaneers host the Philadelphia Eagles in a Wild Card matchup on Sunday afternoon.