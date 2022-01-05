It’s been over a decade since Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens last played in an NFL game. But at 48 years old, he seems to believe that he can come right back into the fold.

During the latest edition of Getcha Popcorn Ready with T.O. and Hatch, Owens addressed the idea of replacing Antonio Brown on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. To the surprise of many, T.O. asserted that he could still go if called upon today.

“I know I can do it… Let me go out there and show you,” he declared.

As you can imagine, the NFL world had a very mixed reaction to this. Most people seem to be rolling their eyes at the idea that Owens can still play and told him to just give it up. But at least a few others – jokingly or not – seem to believe the man:

give it up already lol https://t.co/EBMa2RlKDe — henry guzman△ (@_hguzman) January 5, 2022

I LOVE the confidence but he gotta relax https://t.co/iG8afVApKm — Guwop (@BigGooch183) January 5, 2022

👀👀 Owens shoulda never retired ig https://t.co/5RtN7ZE98s — jromano (@jromano88) January 5, 2022

Funny thing is, I fully believe him. https://t.co/OpBmSrPB29 — Malcolm Friday (@cantforgofriday) January 5, 2022

Terrell Owens has not played in an NFL game since 2010 during a one-year stint with the Cincinnati Bengals. He signed a one-year contract with the Seattle Seahawks during the 2012 offseason but was released three weeks later.

In his prime, Owens was one of the greatest receivers of all-time – a six-time Pro Bowler and five-time First-Team All-Pro who had a nose for the endzone. His 153 receiving touchdowns and 15,934 receiving yards are both third in NFL history.

But even if he wasn’t on the wrong side of 45, being out of the NFL for so long is bound to be too much for NFL teams to consider.

We’ve seen crazier things though. The Buccaneers certainly have.