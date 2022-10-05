NFL World Reacts To Wednesday's Tom Brady Practice News

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 18: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Tom Brady is not participating in practice as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially begin a new game week today.

Going into the year, the Bucs announced would have every Wednesday off as as a rest day. However, he has practiced on Wednesdays recently, going against the original plan.

It's possible that today is a rest day, but Brady is also dealing with a shoulder issue, so that could be the reason he's sitting out.

Fans have been speculating on what the explanation is, with some of course mentioning the quarterback's reported impending divorce.

Brady had his best statistical day of the season in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, throwing for 385 yards and three touchdowns.

The Bucs are 2-2 on the season and will face the 2-2 Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The winner will take over sole possession of first place in the NFC South.