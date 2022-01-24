NFL World Reacts To What Antonio Brown Posted

Say what you will about wide receiver Antonio Brown, but the man clearly got the last laugh over his former team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, this weekend.

Brown was watching as the team that recently cut him lost to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Given how contentious the “break up” ultimately was, it’s not too surprising that Brown was ready to poke fun at the Bucs.

Taking to Twitter, Brown shared a photoshopped image of him from his infamous MetLife “walk off,” holding a sign that reads “Bucs eliminated.” That post has over 285,000 likes and over 70,000 retweets since last night.

NFL fans are a combination of amused and insulted by Brown’s post here. Some believe it makes him out to be even worse given the drama that led to his ousting in Tampa Bay. Others are just delighting in seeing so much drama:

When all is said and done, Antonio Brown might still wind up being a winner here. Despite the outrageous end to his time with the Buccaneers, there’s reportedly still interest in him from NFL teams.

That may show that there’s no hole you dig yourself so deep that an NFL team won’t help you out of if you can help them win a Super Bowl.

In the meantime, while Brown looks like a clown, at least he’s having fun clowning on his former team.

That’s certainly one way to cope, even if it’s not a healthy way.