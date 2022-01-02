NFL World Reacts To What Antonio Brown Said Tonight

It’s been a few hours since Antonio Brown had his wild meltdown on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sidelines. But from his latest tweet, you would think that it was all business as usual.

Taking to Twitter a few minutes ago, Brown posted a photo of himself wearing what looked like some pregame drip. He added the caption “Super Gremlin” to the text of the tweet.

As you can imagine, people have swarmed his tweet in the minutes since it was posted. Surprisingly, it wasn’t ratio’d to hell. But there’s still over 20,000 comments and retweets to go with 40,000 likes.

NFL fans are largely split into two groups in the comments section. There are the people who believe that Brown is completely off his rocker, and the people who are still stroking his ego:

Drip crazy just like him https://t.co/apnrQwdhav — 36, 38, 39, 49, 51, 53 (@PatsSB51Champs) January 2, 2022

You are still a top 3 WR of all time — Bonzo Mcmuffin (@BonzoMcmuffin) January 2, 2022

Get help bro lol https://t.co/CxBoQKkCNE — Pete Dudek (@ArmyDUDE_23) January 2, 2022

It was among the wildest scenes in NFL history in the third quarter of today’s Jets-Bucs game when cameras spotted a shirtless Antonio Brown dancing in the endzone before running into the tunnels.

Cameras then revealed a bizarre sideline blowup where Brown argued with a teammate before taking off his jersey, pads and shirt before storming off. The nature of that blowup is still unknown, but it was probably the last time that Brown spoke to any of his teammates.

Following the game, head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is no longer a part of the team. Given that he effectively quit in the middle of a game, it was about the only thing he could say.

Is this the end of Antonio Brown’s NFL career?