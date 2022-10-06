NFL World Reacts To What Falcons Coach Said About Tom Brady

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 20: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to throw a pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter in the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a pivotal NFC South matchup.

Leading up to this game, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith made a rather odd comment about Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Smith claims Brady doesn't get enough credit for being so successful for two decades.

“Well, I don’t think Brady gets enough credit, to sustain that level of success year after year, he’s going to make the right play,” Smith said, via ProFootballTalk. “If you make a mistake or leave somebody uncovered, usually he finds them. Something as simple as a flat route, you bust a coverage or they don’t cover it, he kind of goes where you’re not."

NFL fans, however, disagree with Smith. They believe Brady gets more than enough credit for his sustained greatness.

"Guess everybody calling him the GOAT ain't enough. Almost like they don't know what GOAT means," one fan said.

"Literally no one has said this ever," a second fan tweeted.

"Tom Brady is out there not getting enough credit," another fan sarcastically wrote.

Smith's heart was in the right place with this comment. That being said, Brady is widely considered the most accomplished athlete of all time.

If anything, the sports world has run out of compliments to give Brady.