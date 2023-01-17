NFL World Reacts To What Model Said About Tom Brady

After the Buccaneers lost to the Cowboys on Monday night, Veronika Rajek rushed to Instagram to defend Tom Brady.

Rajek, a model with over 3.5 million followers on Instagram, wants people to know that Brady did all that he could in the team's wild-card playoff game.

"I'm just sorry. But one guy cannot play for everyone on the field," Rajek wrote. "TB you did your best like always. But one piece of [the] puzzle doesn't make a picture."

Oddly enough, Rajek's comments seem very similar to what Gisele Bundchen said back in 2012.

Following the Patriots' loss to the Giants, Bundchen said, "My husband cannot f---ing throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time."

NFL fans are accusing Rajek of stealing Bundchen's line from Super Bowl XLVI.



"Literally stolen from the playbook," one fan said.

Another fan tweeted, "Lmao this is wild."

Rajek has been linked to Brady for over a month. This is because she wore an oversized Brady jersey to the Buccaneers-Saints game on Dec. 5.

While there's currently no indication that Brady and Rajek are even dating, she seems ready to defend him at all costs.