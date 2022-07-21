NFL World Reacts To What Tom Brady Said About Notre Dame

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady wasted no time joking around with his newest teammate, Kyle Rudolph.

Shortly after it was announced that Rudolph signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN's Adam Schefter shared a fun story involving Brady.

Brady, who played college football at Michigan, apparently told Rudolph that he can't be his first read because he went to Notre Dame.

"Kyle Rudolph chose to play in Tampa despite the fact that former Michigan QB Tom Brady told his new tight end that he can’t be his first read because he went to Notre Dame," Schefter tweeted.

Some college football fans appreciate this joke from Brady.

Others, however, aren't really amused by it.

Rudolph was a standout at Notre Dame before becoming a second-round draft pick.

We'll see if Rudolph can rejuvenate his career in Tampa now that'll be catching passes from Brady.