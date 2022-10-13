NFL World Reacts To What Tom Brady Said About Referees

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks at his play sheet during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Speaking to the media Thursday afternoon, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was asked about the challenges that come with officiating NFL games.

Brady decided to poke fun at the recent drama regarding officiating.

"I miss throws, refs miss calls," Brady said. "We try to do the best we can do. And when they don’t go your way, just complain to the refs like I do."

While some fans found this comment from Brady quite funny, others weren't as amused.

"I mean he won the Saints game by doing it," one fan said.

Another fan tweeted, "Was this supposed to be funny or something?"

Brady benefitted from a bad roughing the passer call this past Sunday against the Falcons. He described it as a "long hug" from Grady Jarrett.

"It was a long hug," Brady said. "A long, unwelcomed hug from Grady. He was in the backfield all day. As I said after the game, I don’t throw flags. What I do throw is tablets. He had a helluva game, so I’ll leave it at that."

Brady and the Buccaneers will be back in action this Sunday against the Steelers.